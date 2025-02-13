Apple and Google restore ability to download TikTok app

Apple and Google have restored access to the TikTok app after removing it briefly last month.

The app was removed from mobile stores to comply with a ban on the social media platform following a requirement for the Chinese technology company ByteDance to sell or shut it down.

At issue was the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, a law passed by Congress last April with wide bipartisan support. The law gave TikTok nine months to either divest from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, or be removed from U.S.-based app stores and hosting services.

Use of the app was restored shortly after it was removed from the app stores due to promises from President Trump to save it, but the ability to download it remained unavailable until Thursday.

Trump indicated prior to his election that he was going to extend the time before the law would be in effect so that he could effectively procure a deal that would also protect national security.

"The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order," Trump posted on Truth Social.

In a statement from the company, they thanked President Trump and said they will work with the administration to find a long-term solution.

"We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties for providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive," TikTok stated.

Although access to the app has been restored, the status of the law is unresolved and there is still no solution. The app’s ownership also has still not been decided.

Fox News Digital's Breanne Deppisch contributed to this report.