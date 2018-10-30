Apple unveils new iPad Pro, Macs

Apple revealed new versions of the iPad Pro tablet and Mac computers on Tuesday, offering updates, including facial recognition and faster processing speeds.

During an event Tuesday in New York, Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced a redesigned iPad Pro without the traditional home button. The company also detailed changes to the MacBook Air, which last underwent an overhaul in 2011, and the Mac Mini desktop computer.

The Cupertino, California-based company is refreshing some of its older products shortly after launching new Apple Watches and the next generation of iPhone models, including the $1,099 iPhone XS Max.

Also on Tuesday, Apple announced that iOS 12.1, an update to the company’s mobile operating system, is available for iPhone and iPad customers.

iPad Pro

Apple iPad Pro (Apple)

The iPad Pro, which competes with Microsoft’s Surface line, is getting the same facial recognition technology that debuted in the iPhone X last year. The redesign also brings an edge-to-edge LCD display, a USB-C port and a thinner bezel to the high-end tablet. Buyers can choose from 11- or 12.9-inch models and up to 1 terabyte of storage.

Apple Pencil, a stylus, will charge wirelessly when magnetically attached to the iPad Pro.

The 11-inch iPad Pro has a starting price of $799, while the larger version will cost at least $999. Apple will open its order book for all three new devices on Tuesday, and they will hit stores on Nov. 7.

MacBook Air

Apple MacBook Air (Apple)

Apple said the MacBook Air will be thinner than the previous model and constructed using recycled aluminum. It will feature a higher-resolution, 13.3-inch Retina display, and with Touch ID, users can unlock the laptop with their fingerprint. Apple also upgraded the speakers and doubled maximum storage capacity to 16 gigabytes.

Prices start at $1,199, $200 more than the previous generation.

Mac Mini

Apple Mac Mini (Apple)

The small-profile desktop computer will be offered with up to 2 terabytes of storage and 64 gigabytes of memory. It’s made of recycled aluminum like the new MacBook Air. The device is five times faster than the one it replaces, according to Apple.

The Mac Mini will start at $799.