Apple

Apple 'Unleashed' event: LIVE Updates

Apple shares have gained 9.4% this year, less than the S&P's 19.3%

Constellation Research CEO Ray Wang provides insight into supply chain issues in the tech industry and the latest iPhone.  video

Apple doing ‘good job’ on supply chain as new iPhone debuts: Ray Wang

Apple is holding a special event with the tagline "Unleashed" on Monday. 

AAPL APPLE, INC. 145.88 +1.04 +0.72%

The company, which did not provide more details on the event, is widely expected to unveil the latest version of its MacBook Pro laptops. The computers are rumored to feature the "M1X" processor, designed by Apple after previous versions used Intel chips.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
INTC INTEL CORP. 54.27 -0.18 -0.34%

Follow the play-by-play from the Steve Jobs Theater at the company’s corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California in the FOX Business Blog. Mobile users click here.

