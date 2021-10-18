Apple 'Unleashed' event: LIVE Updates
Apple shares have gained 9.4% this year, less than the S&P's 19.3%
Apple is holding a special event with the tagline "Unleashed" on Monday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAPL
|APPLE, INC.
|145.88
|+1.04
|+0.72%
The company, which did not provide more details on the event, is widely expected to unveil the latest version of its MacBook Pro laptops. The computers are rumored to feature the "M1X" processor, designed by Apple after previous versions used Intel chips.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|INTC
|INTEL CORP.
|54.27
|-0.18
|-0.34%
Follow the play-by-play from the Steve Jobs Theater at the company’s corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California in the FOX Business Blog. Mobile users click here.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS