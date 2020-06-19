Coronavirus spikes prompt Apple to re-close stores in Florida, Arizona, Carolinas

Apple said Friday it will be re-closing some stores in several states since the states have seen recent spikes in coronavirus cases as state lockdowns ease and testing efforts increase.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 346.40 -5.33 -1.52%

The tech giant is closing stores in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina.

APPLE APP STORE SUPPORTED $519B IN ONLINE COMMERCE IN 2019

"Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas," an Apple spokesperson told FOX Business. "We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible."

The announcement comes as Apple has been gradually reopening stores across the country, with some enforcing stricter measures, like mandatory curbside/storefront pickup and appointments, and others offering in-store service. Employees and customers are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at all locations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company said Tuesday it was reopening 70 more stores since it announced nationwide closures in March; half the 271 Apple stores in the U.S. have reopened as of this week.

"We are committed to reopening our stores in a very thoughtful manner with the health and safety of our customers and teams as our top priority, and we look forward to seeing our customers again soon," Apple said in a statement Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS