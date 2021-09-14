Apple’s iPhone 13, watch event: LIVE updates
Apple shares have gained 12.5% YTD trailing the S&P 500's 18.5% rise
Investors are eager to hear a fresh product update from Apple and CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday which may include the iPhone 13 and watch enhancements.
Shares drifted below their all-time high of $154.30.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAPL
|APPLE, INC.
|148.37
|-1.18
|-0.79%
The event, set for 1 p.m. EST, will be streamed live on apple.com from Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California.
APPLE VS. EPIC GAMES: THE LATEST
