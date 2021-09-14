Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Apple

Apple’s iPhone 13, watch event: LIVE updates

Apple shares have gained 12.5% YTD trailing the S&P 500's 18.5% rise

close
Tech analyst and CoinDesk executive editor Pete Pachal on new Apple Watch and Wallet updates that aim to include fertility planning tools and digital IDs. video

Apple Watch update could monitor blood pressure, temperature for fertility planning

Tech analyst and CoinDesk executive editor Pete Pachal on new Apple Watch and Wallet updates that aim to include fertility planning tools and digital IDs.

Investors are eager to hear a fresh product update from Apple and CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday which may include the iPhone 13 and watch enhancements. 

Shares drifted below their all-time high of $154.30. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AAPL APPLE, INC. 148.37 -1.18 -0.79%

The event, set for 1 p.m. EST, will be streamed live on apple.com from Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California.

APPLE VS. EPIC GAMES: THE LATEST

Apple 2021 launch event (Credit: Apple invite) (Apple invite / Fox News)

Follow all developments in the FOX Business Blog. Mobile users click here.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

 