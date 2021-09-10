Apple shares fall after Epic Games ruling

Apple shares dipped more than 2% after the tech giant was hit with a new injunction in the company's legal battle with Fortnite creator Epic Games.

The injunction, from judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, will allow developers who use the company's App Store to put "buttons, external links, or other calls to action" within their apps and metadata that "direct customers to purchasing mechanisms, in addition to In-App Purchasing."

Apple can also no longer prohibit developers from communicating with customers through points of contact obtained voluntarily through account registration within apps.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE, INC. 149.04 -5.03 -3.26%

The order comes after Epic Games announced plans to implement its own in-app payment system in the popular video game last year to avoid paying Apple a 30% commission fee. In response to the move, Apple removed Fortnite from its App Store and restricted access to its iOS developer account. Epic fired back with an antitrust lawsuit, accusing Apple of using its App Store to stifle competition and maintain a monopoly over the app market.

"The Court concludes that Apple’s anti-steering provisions hide critical information from consumers and illegally stifle consumer choice," Rogers wrote in the ruling. "When coupled with Apple’s incipient antitrust violations, these anti-steering provisions are anticompetitive and a nationwide remedy to eliminate those provisions is warranted."

However, Rogers emphasized the court could not ultimately conclude Apple is a monopolist under federal or state antitrust laws, a small victory for the maker of iPhones and Macs.

"While the Court finds that Apple enjoys considerable market share of over 55% and extraordinarily high profit margins, these factors alone do not show antitrust conduct," Rogers added. "Success is not illegal."

In addition, Rogers ruled that Epic must pay 30% of all revenue collected through Fortnite's direct payment system since August 2020.

Prior to the ruling, Apple shares were trading at an all-time high of $154.30 per share.

Apple called Friday's ruling a "resounding victory" that "underscores the merit of our business both as an economic and competitive engine."

"The Court has confirmed, after reviewing evidence from a 16-day trial, that Apple is not a monopolist in any relevant market and that its agreements with app developers are legal under the antitrust laws," Apple general counsel Kate Adams said in a statement.

Adams said that the court "correctly rejected Epic’s "artificial" view of the competitive environment in which Apple operates and determined that "developers like Epic Games have benefited from Apple’s development and cultivation of the iOS ecosystem, including its devices and underlying software." In addition, she said the court found the App Store framework to be lawful and that the company was "justified in terminating Epic’s status as a developer on the App Store."

"Today's ruling isn't a win for developers or for consumers," Epic CEO Tim Sweeney tweeted. "Epic is fighting for fair competition among in-app payment methods and app stores for a billion consumers."

An Epic Games spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business that the company plans to appeal the ruling.

