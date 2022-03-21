Apple slammed by service outage

Apple on Monday experienced an outage across several of its products.

According to the tech giant's System Status page, the outages started around 12:30 p.m.

Impacted services as of the time of publication include the App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple Radio, Apple Fitness+, Apple Business Manager, Apple School Manager, Apple Maps, iMessage, iCloud, AppleTV+, the iTunes Store and Find My. Several services are also down for Apple's developers, according to a separate status page.

Thousands of Apple users have reported experiencing service interruptions across the services, according to tracking by DownDetector.

Apple, which is investigating the issue, did not disclose the cause of the outage. It warned that services may be slow or unavailable while the outage is being resolved.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 165.38 +1.40 +0.85%

A representative for the company did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.