Apple

Apple reports App store, iMessage and other services down for some users

The issues reportedly started to occur around 1 p.m. ET.

Some Apple users on Monday were reportedly experiencing glitches with certain apps and services, according to the company’s website.

On its System Status page, the company said certain services may be “slow or unavailable” for some users.

FILE: This March 19, 2018, file photo shows Apple's App Store app in Baltimore.  (AP)

The issues reportedly started to occur around 1 p.m. ET. Some of the affected apps and services included the App Store, iCloud mail, and iMessage, among others.

By 2:30 p.m. ET, the company’s status page indicated that the apps and services were back to normal.

Fox Business has reached out to Apple with a request for comment.