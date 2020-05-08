Expand / Collapse search
Apple

Apple to reopen select US stores next week

Customers will need masks, temperature checks

By FOXBusiness
Apple will start reopening some of its U.S. stores next week.

The tech company will reopen some retail locations in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska, a company spokesperson told FOX Business.

"Our team is constantly monitoring local health data and government guidance, and as soon as we can safely open our stores, we will," the spokesperson said.

Apple plans to follow social distancing guidelines and allow a limited number of customers inside the stores. That could lead to delays for walk-in customers, Apple warned.

Additionally, customers will be required to wear masks inside the stores and will have to undergo temperature checks before they can enter.

The company is recommending that customers buy online for contactless delivery or in-store pickup when possible.

Apple’s 270 U.S. retail stores have been closed since early April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

