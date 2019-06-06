Apple recalling 3-prong wall plug adapters due to ‘risk of electric shock’

Apple is recalling its World Travel Adapter Kits because the products pose an “electric shock risk," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Wednesday.

The recall includes three-prong wall plug adapters in the kit that were sold before February 2015. The kits also contained two-prong wall plug adapters. The adapters that were recalled are white “with no letters on the inside slot where it attaches to an Apple power adapter,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday that Apple’s World Travel Adapter Kits sold before February 2015 were being recalled due to the “risk of electric shock.” ( CPSC)

The adapters were constructed to be used mainly in Singapore, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. About 814,000 adapters, in addition to 81,000 in Canada, were sold.

Apple said it received six reports of the adapters breaking and “consumers receiving shocks.” The company said there were two people who needed to be medically evaluated. There were no reports of incidents by U.S. consumers.

Apple said consumers with the products should immediately stop using it and call the company for a free replacement. The products were sold for around $30.