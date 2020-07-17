Apple doubles its retail space in Beijing

Apple has opened a store in Beijing replacing its original Chinese location with a shop that is twice the size.

Continue Reading Below

The front of the Apple Sanlitun store is dominated by 33-foot glass panels, which also provide an overlook to the outdoor square in front of the store from its upstairs viewing gallery.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 385.31 -0.78 -0.20%

APPLE WINS MAJOR TAX BATTLE AGAINST EU

Other spaces in the sleek store include a forum for speakers and performers and a “boardroom” for private meetings with Apple staff.

The store includes a rooftop solar array, which Apple said is a first for a retail store in China.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Apple opened the original Apple Sanlitun store 12 years ago with 52 employees. The new store will employ 185 people. The previous location, which is next door, had 22 million visitors, according to the company.

"This store sets a new standard for Apple Retail in China and we’re thrilled to build on our history in Beijing," Deirdre O'Brien, Apples's senior vice president of retail and people, said in a press release.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Apple opened the store with health precautions in place. Employees and customers must wear masks. They will also be checking temperatures and enforcing social distancing practices inside and before entry.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE