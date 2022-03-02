Apple teases online event in March

Apple will hold a special online event on March 8 and while there are few details the invite may hold some clues.

Reports have speculated that Apple could announce a new low-cost iPhone SE that will feature 5G capabilities, camera upgrades and a faster processor. The design of the phone is reportedly expected to be similar to the current SE model that debuted in April 2020.

The invitation did not disclose additional details about the event beyond the tagline "peek performance" and its start time of 10 a.m. Pacific Standard time/1 p.m. Eastern time. The invitation features a multi-colored Apple logo, which could suggest the colors of the devices.

In addition, the rumors suggest the tech giant could unveil a new iPad Air with 5G capabilities and a newer chip and at least one new Mac laptop with Apple-designed chips.

Apple could also discuss its next round of software updates, including iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, macOS 12.3, tvOS and HomePod Software 15.4, and watchOS 8.5. The software updates are expected to feature support for Face ID while wearing a mask, new emojis and Universal Control, which allows users to use a single keyboard and trackpad across multiple iPads and Macs.

The event, which will be broadcast live from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, can be viewed at apple.com. An Apple spokesperson did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.