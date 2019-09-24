Apple makes groundbreaking deal with TuneIn to expand radio offerings

Apple has taken a major step into voice-activated radio with the announcement that they are teaming up with TuneIn.

This will offer listeners access to TuneIn’s 100,000-plus global radio stations on all Siri-enabled devices and Apple Music, and all they have to do to hear their favorite stations is just give a simple voice command.

This follows Apple’s release of the highly-anticipated iPhone 11 – with its iOS13 operating system - last week. iOS13 offered its first major update available on Tuesday, and it will introduce a new radio experience to Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad (which now has its own operating system for the first time, known as the IPadOS), Apple Watch, AirPods, CarPlay and HomePod.

TuneIn has 75 million monthly active users and – now that it is integrated into iOS13 - more than 50 million Apple Music subscribers will have direct access to TuneIn’s coveted content on over 1.4 billion active Apple devices around the world.

In addition to the radio stations TuneIn offers, there is access to more than 5.7 million podcasts, and it is available for free across 200 platforms and connected devices.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Apple and be a part of the company’s ecosystem on a global scale,” said Tony Archibong, TuneIn’s Vice President of Distribution & Business Development. “As our 75 million users around the world can attest, radio is one of the most popular categories of audio listening on connected devices, and this important partnership serves to heighten our user experience and be everywhere our listener is.”

When making a request through Siri, be very specific about what you want to listen to. It will then use its radio partners - in addition to TuneIn, Apple works with Radio.com and iHeart Radio – to find the right match.

The complete features that TuneIn will be rolling out to Apple Music - and all Siri-enabled devices - will debut in various stages this week.