Apple giving employees free TV+ for a year plus music and games

Christmas will come in January for retail employees at Apple.

The company gave a year of free Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade to Apple Store workers, which will start at the beginning of 2020, according to a report in 9to5Mac.

Employees will also get $100 off Apple Watch purchases from January to March, the report said, but added that workers can only use the deals for themselves.

Apple TV+ starts at $4.99 for a standard plan, Apple Music starts at $9.99 and Apple Arcade, which debuted in September with more than 100 games, starts at $4.99.

The move comes as Apple is promoting its recently released streaming platform Apple TV+ in a heated battle for viewers. The company is also offering a limited-time deal to anyone who bought a new iPhone, iPad or iPod, which will come with a free year of the TV service.

For comparison, Disney+ starts at $6.99 a month for a standard plan and Netflix at $12.99. Many services also have promotions. Disney+ is free for a year to Verizon customers.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business, but the giveaway could be help in-store employees get more familiar with the company’s offerings during the holidays when customers could be particularly interested in buying.

Apple, whose stock hit consecutive records in October and November and surged 80 percent on the year, ranked at the top of investment-banking firm Evercore's internal list for the most-desired holiday gifts, spurred mostly by its branded AirPods and iPhones.

Apple’s stock is up more than 85 percent on the year.

