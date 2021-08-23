Apple employees launch website to collect accounts of workplace discrimination, harassment

A group of Apple employees have launched a new website on Monday under the name #AppleToo as well as Twitter account @Applelaborers in an effort to collect accounts of workplace discrimination and harassment at the tech giant.

"For too long, Apple has evaded public scrutiny. The truth is that for many Apple workers ... the culture of secrecy creates an opaque, intimidating fortress. When we press for accountability and redress to the persistent injustices we witness or experience in our workplace, we are faced with a pattern of isolation, degradation, and gas lighting," a statement on the website reads. "No more. We've exhausted all internal avenues. We've talked with our leadership. We've gone to the People team. We've escalated through Business Conduct. Nothing has changed."

The group is seeking stories from employees across Apple's businesses that will help "expose persistent patterns of racism, sexism, inequity, discrimination, intimidation, suppression, coercion, abuse, unfair punishment, and unchecked privilege." The stories will be used to help craft a statement outlining changes that employees would like to see Apple make.

"We must work together, as colleagues - Corporate, AppleCare, and Retail; salaried and hourly; part-time and full-time - to demand systemic change in our work place," the statement continues. "Connect with us to share your own experience, stay informed, or unite in solidarity with other current or former Apple workers. United, we can collaborate to iterate a healthier workplace."

The website also includes the link to a Wage Transparency survey, created by Apple engineer Cher Scarlett, which aims to offer employees more insight into the company's pay structure to help give "minoritized employees and prospective employees the confidence to negotiate fair wages and bonuses."

Apple senior engineering program manager Ashley Gjøvik said she was put on indefinite paid administrative earlier this month after raising concerns of sexism, hostility in the workplace and unsafe working conditions.

Gjøvik has since launched a website detailing her experiences with Apple dating back to December 2020.

The group of employees are organizing on a Discord server, which has approximately 200 members as of the time of publication.

Representatives for both Apple and the group of employees did not immediately return FOX Business' requests for comment.