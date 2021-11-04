Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes followers a 'happy and safe Diwali'

Apple CEO Tim Cook wished his 13 million followers a happy Diwali in a Wednesday tweet.

"Wishing a happy and safe Diwali to all those celebrating around the world. May the Festival of Lights fill your home with happiness and health. Stunning #ShotOniPhone13ProMax photos by @coffeekarma," he wrote.

The images – taken by Delhi-based travel photographer Gursimran Basra – showed a woman with a lantern used in the festival of light and hands holding a Diya oil lamp over candles and marigolds.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also wished a happy Diwali to those celebrating.

"Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the festival of lights!" he tweeted.

Diwali is India's biggest holiday of the year.

According to National Geographic Kids, the five-day event was named from the row of clay oil lamps that symbolize the inner light that protects from spiritual darkness and victory of good over evil.

While the festival is especially important to Hindus, Diwali is also celebrated by non-Hindu communities.

The publication notes that it marks the nirvana of Lord Mahavira in Jainism, honors the day that Guru Hargobind Ji was freed from imprisonment in Sikhism and that some Buddhists in India celebrate as well.

Encyclopedia Britannica notes that Diwali begins from the 13th day of the dark half of the lunar month Ashvina to the second day of the light half of the lunar month Karttika, or usually from late October to November.

The encyclopedia says that Diwali is generally a time for visiting, wearing new clothes, feasting, exchanging gifts, feeding the poor, setting off fireworks and gambling to ensure good luck in the coming year.