Apple app event announced for December

Apple has announced it will be holding an event next month with the focus on the apps and games of 2019.

The event will be held in New York in December 2.

The pruported invite was tweeted out by Lifewire Tech's Lance Ulanoff on Monday.

It is not usual for the iPhone maker to announce the best performing apps each December, according to MarketWatch.

Apple has held several events this year to announce new products including new Macs and services.

Apple shares added 0.2 percent in after-hours trading when the invite was released.

This follows a session that saw shares gain 0.5 percent to $267.10 and the fourth record close in six sessions.