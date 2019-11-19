Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Apple

Apple app event announced for December

By FOXBusiness
close
Lifewire.com editor-in-chief Lance Ulanoff on Apple’s credit card.video

Apple customers will benefit from credit card: Lance Ulanoff

Lifewire.com editor-in-chief Lance Ulanoff on Apple’s credit card.

Apple has announced it will be holding an event next month with the focus on the  apps and games of 2019.

Continue Reading Below

The event will be held in New York in December 2.

The pruported invite was tweeted out by Lifewire Tech's Lance Ulanoff on Monday.

It is not usual for the iPhone maker to announce the best performing apps each December, according to MarketWatch.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Apple has held several events this year to announce new products including new Macs and services.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AAPLAPPLE INC.267.10+1.34+0.50%

Apple shares added 0.2 percent in after-hours trading when the invite was released.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This follows a session that saw shares gain 0.5 percent to $267.10 and the fourth record close in six sessions.