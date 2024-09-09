Apple adding AI features to iPhone, other products

Apple announced several artificial intelligence-powered features will be introduced into its product lineup starting next month, using its AI software, dubbed Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence uses generative AI to create text, images and other content for users on command.

The iPhone maker said Apple Intelligence will first come to iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1, with features rolling out in the coming months.

"The next generation of iPhone has been designed for Apple Intelligence from the ground up. It marks the beginning of an exciting new era," CEO Tim Cook said during the company's "It's Glowtime" event and product launch.

APPLE UNVEILS THE IPHONE 16

During its innovation event on Monday, where Apple unveiled its new AI-boosted iPhone 16, the company showed off some of the new features, such as identifying objects using the phone's camera, creating new emojis by typing in a description, and receiving a summary of emails in their inbox with the most important information rather than just showing the first few lines.

The company has also enhanced the capabilities of Siri, its personal assistant, with AI. Users are able to type inquiries to Siri on iPhone, iPad and Mac, and switch between text and voice while utilizing the tool.

APPLE MUST GIVE USERS A REASON TO BUY AI-POWERED DEVICES: DANIEL NEWMAN

"Apple Intelligence marks the start of a new era for Siri and makes it more natural, more contextually relevant and more personal to you," said Apple's software engineering chief, Craig Federighi.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 220.91 +0.09 +0.04%

Apple, Inc.

Apple Intelligence also prioritizes certain notifications and offers tools that can use AI to summarize content like web pages and voice notes.

Apple says users will also be able to utilize OpenAI's ChatGPT across several areas, accessing the chatbot's knowledge as well as its image and document-understanding capabilities.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Apple and tech companies around the world are racing to add AI to products, and phones are expected to be one of the most important battlegrounds. The Cupertino, California-based company also is betting the AI feature will drive consumers to upgrade amid a slowdown in iPhone sales.

Apple first announced its plans for Apple Intelligence at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

FOX Business' Eric Revell and Reuters contributed to this report.