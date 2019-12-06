Expand / Collapse search
AOC in eye of Twitter storm again with Amazon's move 'back' to NY

By Fox Business StaffFOXBusiness
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez concerned over Amazon moving to Queens

Kaltbaum Capital Management President Gary Kaltbaum discusses democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet about Amazon and its decision to move its second headquarters to Queens.

Amazon's pending "return" to New York City has set Twitter on fire again after the online retail giant abandoned plans to move its second headquarters to Queens in the face of a political backlash less than a year ago.

The company has signed a new lease for 335,000 square feet inside the Hudson Yards area of Manhattan's West Side. Amazon is taking the space without any of the special tax credits and other inducements the company had been offered to build the second "HQ" in Queens, according to the company.

One supporter of Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic congresswoman who led the charge against Amazon's move to Queens, wrote on Twitter, "@AOC  was unfairly criticized and attacked for standing up to one of the biggest companies in the world. That company just caved."

But the support for the flashpoint congresswoman drew a quick response.

The new 5,000-square-foot location, at 410 10th Ave., which owner SL Green Realty Corp. is redeveloping, will be dedicated to Amazon's consumer and advertising groups. Amazon, which already employs some 3,500 people in New York City, said it plans to continue to hire with this new space. This was greeted with cautious optimism.

But others were skeptical given the original projections of jobs that were tied to the scotched Queens headquarters.

As for Ocasio-Cortez, she was relaxed on social media, literally and figuratively.

