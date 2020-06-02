American workers fear losing job to robots

A quarter of U.S. workers fear the possibility of their jobs becoming obsolete as artificial intelligence technology and robots take on tasks that were previously done by humans, a new survey shows.

Continue Reading Below

Additionally, 87 percent of the 2,000 U.S. workers surveyed said they are interested in learning more about AI and machine-learning techniques, such as the use of algorithms and statistical models to enhance computer work, according to the June 1 survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of robotic automation software company UiPath.

HOW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IS SHAPING THE FUTURE OF SOCIETY

"Now more than ever, digital skillsets are necessary," Tom Clancy, senior vice president at UiPath Learning, said in a statement. "Employers need to provide their employees with new training initiatives so they can best leverage technology like automation so they're more productive and satisfied in their careers."

More than half of respondents said there is some opportunity for automation in their daily tasks, highlighting both the need for machine learning and the potential for robots to take over jobs that are currently performed by humans. Of those respondents, 70 percent said automation would improve productivity and 67 percent said it would help create better work-life balance.

US JOBS MARKET SHOWS EARLY SIGNS OF CORONAVIRUS RECOVERY, GOLDMAN SAYS

More than three-quarters of respondents said companies would improve if they invested more time into tech training for employees; 86 percent said they wished their employers offered new training opportunities, and 78 percent said they would be more productive if they learned new skills.

POWELL: FED IS 'DAYS AWAY' FROM MAKING FIRST LOANS THROUGH MAIN STREET LENDING FACILITY

"Fifty-eight percent of office workers believe there are more opportunities for them to automate daily, monotonous tasks at work," Clancy said. "Employers should offer digital training as part of career development initiatives as it is proven to enhance retention and boost business productivity."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The top 10 skills workers want to learn, in order, include: data analytics, multimedia design or editing, Microsoft Office, coding, leadership development or manager training, robotic process automation, new language, presentation skills, conflict resolution and negotiation, according to the Post.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS