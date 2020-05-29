Powell: Fed is 'days away' from making first loans through Main Street lending facility

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday the U.S. central bank's crisis-lending program for small- and medium-sized businesses will begin issuing emergency loans within a few days.

Businesses with up to 15,000 employees and $5 billion in revenue can apply for financing through the $600 billion Main Street Lending Program.

"We're days away from making our first loans in Main Street," Powell said during a virtual conference with Princeton University economist Alan Blinder, who served as vice chairman of the Fed's board of governors under former President Bill Clinton.

Under the program, businesses can secure loans of up to four years from banks at low rates. Payments can be deferred in their first year, although the loans must eventually be repaid.

