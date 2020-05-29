Expand / Collapse search
U.S. Economy

Powell: Fed is 'days away' from making first loans through Main Street lending facility

Powell called launching the program 'very challenging'

By FOXBusiness
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testify before a Senate committee regarding the CARES Act. FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence with more.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday the U.S. central bank's crisis-lending program for small- and medium-sized businesses will begin issuing emergency loans within a few days.

Continue Reading Below

Businesses with up to 15,000 employees and $5 billion in revenue can apply for financing through the $600 billion Main Street Lending Program.

"We're days away from making our first loans in Main Street," Powell said during a virtual conference with Princeton University economist Alan Blinder, who served as vice chairman of the Fed's board of governors under former President Bill Clinton.

Under the program, businesses can secure loans of up to four years from banks at low rates. Payments can be deferred in their first year, although the loans must eventually be repaid.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.