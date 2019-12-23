BarkBox credits Amazon for $250M boom in subscription business

For all dog lovers and subscribers out there, BarkBox plays Santa Paws year-round with treats and surprises in every box.

The company has seen huge success in its subscription-based business, with more than 135,000 subscribers and a projected $250 million in revenue for 2019.

BarkBox CEO Mark Meeker, on FOX Business’ “Varney & Co.,” said Amazon is a big player in the company’s success. As an example, Meeker said BarkBox has sold $1 million of a popular dog bed on the site.

“[Amazon] has changed our business in a great way,” he said. “It’s where half of all online shopping originates. So if your products aren't there, then they're nowhere.”

Meeker said BarkBox is using its profits to diversify new products, hire employees and bring in new customers.

“This will be our first profitable year all the way through,” he said.

According to Meeker, BarkBox has seen about 40 percent of total sales just in the last six weeks and has sold out of its new dental product.

“We boom every year about this time and it's been fantastic this year,” he said. “The better thing is we have more products beyond just the toys and treats."

