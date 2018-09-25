Amazon to feature NFL's first all-female broadcast team on 'Thursday Night Football'

Amazon’s live streams of 11 NFL “Thursday Night Football” games will feature the first all-female broadcast booth in league history, the company announced on Tuesday.

Andrea Kremer, a longtime NFL reporter and recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, will announce the games alongside Hannah Storm, an ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor and “Monday Night Football” pregame show host. The duo will make their debut on Thursday, when the Los Angeles Rams face the Minnesota Vikings on Amazon’s “Prime Video” subscription service.

“NFL fans will hear history made this season -- bringing two female announcers together to call an entire NFL game has never been done before,” said Greg Hart, vice president of Prime Video. “Our customers around the world love to stream football -- we are thrilled to have Andrea and Hannah bring their extensive knowledge of the game to fans on Prime Video.”

Amazon said viewers will have the option of listening to four separate broadcast teams while watching NFL games on Prime. Since the live streams are simulcasts of Fox’s television broadcast, customers can also choose to listen to Fox announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, a Spanish language broadcast or a United Kingdom broadcast.

Last offseason, Amazon extended its agreement to air “Thursday Night Football” games in a deal said to be worth $65 million annually. A full explanation of Amazon’s NFL streaming deal can be viewed here.