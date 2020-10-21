Amazon is going to pay you for your data

If you're worried about your data being sold, Amazon is going to let you make some money on it.

Continue Reading Below

The Jeff Bezos-led company has unveiled a new program, known as the Amazon Shopper Panel, that lets users upload 10 receipts per month from purchases made at non-Amazon retailers. Users can upload the receipts on the Smartphone Panel app (available on iOS and Android) and they'll get a reward when they hit the 10-receipt limit.

Receipts that are eligible to be uploaded include retailers such as "grocery stores, drug stores, department stores," and entertainment outlets like "restaurants, movie theaters, and theme parks," Amazon said on its website. Whole Foods, Amazon Go and other Amazon-owned or themed stores do not count.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,178.18 -38.83 -1.21%

AMAZON SAYS IT WILL ALLOW EMPLOYEES TO WORK FROM HOME TIL JUNE

The types of rewards vary, either a $10 credit to a person's Amazon balance or $10 toward a charitable donation.

The program, which right now is opt-in and invite-only in the U.S., will also let users earn rewards for surveys they take on the Shopper Panel app.

"Your participation will help brands offer better products and make Amazon ads more relevant," Amazon added.

AMAZON HAS 1,500 'FRESH' JOBS TO BE FILLED FOR NEW GROCERY STORES IN CHICAGO SUBURBS

On its website, Amazon says it will delete certain details from the receipts, such as prescription information. The tech giant also notes it will "never share any personal information collected via the Amazon Shopper Panel with third parties."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Amazon, which has come under scrutiny for the amount of data it collects, says it will use the data to "help brands offer better products and make ads more relevant on Amazon."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS