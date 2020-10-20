Amazon has 1,500 'fresh' jobs to be filled for new grocery stores in Chicago suburbs

Amazon is looking to take the suburbs of "The Windy City" by storm with its latest grocery concept and wants to hire 1,500 people to help do it.

The online retail giant announced plans Tuesday for the expansion of its new grocery store concept, Amazon Fresh with stores opening in the Chicago suburbs of Naperville, Bloomingdale, Oak Lawn and Schaumburg.

The first Amazon Fresh grocery opened in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles last August.

The company said that full-time and part-time positions, including managers, will be available. Employees will be cross-trained in everything from customer service to stocking shelves, packing customer orders and preparing food offerings for customers each day and will receive pay starting at $15 per hour and variety of benefits packages.

“Our associates are the heart and soul of our Amazon Fresh stores, and we’re excited to welcome 1,500 employees to the team as we provide customers with new, low-priced grocery stores in their communities,” Catherine Misko, regional manager of Amazon Fresh grocery stores said in a statement. “These are great jobs with industry-leading pay and benefits, and we’re proud to provide a safe, innovative work environment where associates can grow their careers.”

According to Amazon, Fresh stores offer "consistent low prices, convenience, and great selection, along with delicious prepared food offerings made in-store every day and a convenient in-store shopping experience."

The stores use the company's technology, including the Amazon Dash Cart and Alexa, to introduce new ways to make grocery shopping more convenient by enabling customers to find food items more quickly or skip checkout lines.

The announcement did not specify opening dates or exact locations for the new grocery stores. The new employees will join Amazon's already established workforce of 23,000 employees in the state of Illinois.

