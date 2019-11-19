Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tech

Amazon offers free music streaming service

By FOXBusiness
close
Iona College political science professor Jeanne Zaino and Rosecliff Ventures founder Mike Murphy discuss Sen. Elizabeth Warren's comments on private equity firms being responsible for pop-star Taylor Swift's ownership dispute over her songs. video

Taylor Swift sparks private equity debate

Iona College political science professor Jeanne Zaino and Rosecliff Ventures founder Mike Murphy discuss Sen. Elizabeth Warren's comments on private equity firms being responsible for pop-star Taylor Swift's ownership dispute over her songs.

Amazon announced on Monday that top playlists and thousands of stations are now available to stream for free on an ad-supported service.

Continue Reading Below

The news did not go over well with Spotify investors.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Spotify shares dropped 5 percent on the news. Amazon shares were up nearly 0.5 percent.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.1,752.53+13.04+0.75%
SPOTSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.140.26-7.25-4.91%

The announcement was made in an Amazon blog post. Amazon Music customers who don't have a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited or a Prime Membership, can still get free music.

Up until now it was only available on Echo devices, but has no be expanded to the most popular devices.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Spotify is the world's most popular music service with 140 million users on its free service, according to Reuters.