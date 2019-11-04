Expand / Collapse search
Amazon expands next-day delivery ahead of holiday crush

Online shopping during the holidays is expected to rise slightly from last year.

By FOXBusiness
Amazon is expanding the list of items eligible for same-day and next-day delivery options ahead of ramped-up holiday shopping.

Prime subscribers can now get free, one-day delivery on over 10 million items, the company said Monday.

PENTAGON EXPECTS AMAZON TO FIGHT BACK OVER $10B CONTRACT LOSS

AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.1,804.66+13.22+0.74%

It's part of Amazon's effort to keep ahead of competition from Walmart and Target in the delivery space. This year, Walmart introduced free delivery for items totaling $35 and up. Target offers same-day delivery with a Shipt plan.

Eighty-five percent of consumers prefer free shipping to fast shipping, a recent Deloitte survey found. Online shopping during the holidays is expected to rise slightly from last year, to $144-149 billion, according to Deloitte.

AMAZON MAKES FREE GROCERY DELIVERY PART OF PRIME MEMBERSHIP

"We know the holidays can be a busy time, especially with 2019 being one of the shortest shopping seasons. Our goal is to make the season as easy as possible for customers and deliver smiles at every turn, whether it's shopping the largest selection available for free shipping, or getting holiday essentials delivered the very same day, and more," said Maria Renz, vice president of global delivery experience at Amazon.

Amazon also allows Prime members to choose to have all their gift orders arrive on the same day.

