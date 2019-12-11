Amazon Music releases Mariah Carey Christmas documentary

Amazon Music released a mini-documentary about one of the most popular Christmas songs of all time on Wednesday. “Mariah Carey is Christmas: The Story of ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’” dives into the origin of the hit holiday song just in time for its milestone anniversary.

“As we continue to celebrate the 25th anniversary of ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’ it was important for me to share part of the story behind this song that still brings me joy every year,” Carey said in a statement released by Amazon.

“I hope you enjoy Amazon Music’s special glimpse into the magic of this song. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays,” she continued.

Amazon’s documentary features interviews with Carey, producer Randy Jackson and other music insiders on the cult classic. Fans are also treated to behind-the-scenes footage from the singer's days of making the album.

The film also follows the song’s charting journey chronologically as well as its global impact as a top holiday track.

“The success of ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ is unlike anything we’ve ever seen from a holiday hit on Amazon Music – it’s consistently the most popular song on our service globally during the holidays,” said Ryan Redington, director of Amazon Music.

“We were thrilled to be able to work with Mariah and those closest to her to document the making of this enduring hit, and share their stories with our customers.”

“All I Want for Christmas is You” was only one title from Carey's "Merry Christmas" album in 1994, but it was certainly a breakout song from the 10-track release. Last month, Carey was presented a Guinness World Record for the highest-charting holiday song on the Billboard Hot 100 by a solo artist.

Amazon Music’s documentary is available for streaming and was released alongside the release of Carey's Amazon gift guide. On Dec. 19, fans will also be able to listen to a special Christmas playlist curated by the Grammy Award winner.

This mini-documentary from Amazon Music is a fourth of its kind. Previous documentaries include “Still Ill: 25 Years of the Beastie Boys’ Ill Communication,” “The Birth of Biggie: 25 Years of Ready to Die” and Sharon Van Etten’s “Departure.”