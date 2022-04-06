Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tech

Amazon Music prices to rise for Prime subscribers

Amazon Music Unlimited offers 90M songs, podcasts

close
Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 6. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 6

Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 6.

Amazon is raising the price of its music streaming service

In a post on its website, the company said the hike will begin on May 5. 

AMAZON TO COMPETE WITH SPACEX BY LAUNCHING 3,236 SATELLITES FOR GLOBAL BROADBAND

Amazon Prime members will have to pay $8.99 a month or $89 annually for access to Amazon Music Unlimited, up from $7.99 a month and $79 a year. 

In addition, the Amazon Music single-device plan is changing, rising to $4.99 a month from $3.99. That plan lets users listen to the full library but only from a single Echo or Fire TV device.

Amazon Prime Music

A banner displaying the Amazon Prime Music logo is seen in Mumbai, India, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters Photos)

The price for Amazon Music Unlimited will remain unchanged for non-members at $9.99.

Those in a trial period or in part of a promotional offer will continue to receive discounted rates for the remainder of the promotion period.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,166.31 -114.79 -3.50%

"Once that period ends, we will honor the original subscription price plus applicable taxes for one billing cycle. The new pricing plus applicable taxes will go into effect on the bill after that," Amazon said.

Amazon said that the price increases were necessary to help bring "even more content and features." 

Currently, Amazon Music Unlimited offers 90 million songs and podcasts

Prime Student offers Amazon Music Unlimited for 99 cents a month.

Amazon Music Prime – a pared-down version of the service included with a Prime subscription – allows users to access 2 million songs

This comes weeks after Amazon increased its Prime subscription prices for the first time in four years to $139 from $119 annually, or to $14.99 from $12.99 monthly.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Amazon attributed the increases to inflation, which is at the highest level in four decades. 

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.