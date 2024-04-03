Amazon abandons cashier-less checkout system, 'Just Walk Out,' in favor of smart shopping cart

Amazon is removing its cashier-less checkout, also known as its "Just Walk Out" technology, from its Fresh grocery store locations across the U.S., the company announced Wednesday.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Amazon spokesperson Jessica Martin said that the company has reworked its "Just Walk Out" technology and created "Dash Carts."

"We’ve also heard from customers that while they enjoyed the benefit of skipping the checkout line with Just Walk Out, they also wanted the ability to easily find nearby products and deals, view their receipt as they shop, and know how much money they saved while shopping throughout the store," Martin said.

"To deliver even more convenience to our customers, we’re rolling out the Amazon Dash Cart, our smart-shopping carts, which allow customers all these benefits, including skipping the checkout line," she added.

Amazon's new "Dash Carts" will allow users to keep a running total as they shop.

"Dash Cart enables customers to scan and weigh items on the cart, helps them find items throughout the store, provides personalized shopping experiences, and lets customers bag items as they shop, all while helping them track their spending in real time," Martin said.

Amazon said that the carts will use a combination of computer vision and "sensor fusion" to help identify items placed in the cart.

Shoppers will grab an item, scan it on one of the "Dash Cart" cameras, and place it in the cart like they normally would.

Amazon’s Go convenience stores will continue to use "Just Walk Out" technology, along with smaller Fresh locations in the U.K. The company will also continue to license the cashier-less system to other retailers.

For shoppers not interested in using the innovation, the company said that it will provide self check-out lines and assisted checkout in stores "so customers can pick what works best for them."