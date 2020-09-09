Amazon adding 33K corporate jobs with average $150K compensation

Amazon is adding 33,000 new corporate jobs, the tech giant announced in a blog post Wednesday.

The corporate job additions come ahead of the tech giant's first virtual "Career Day" on Sept. 16, which will give job seekers of all levels and interests the opportunity to attend live-streamed discussions and interviews with industry leaders, according to the event website.

"COVID-19 continues to affect millions of people across the country, and people are eager for the opportunity to get back to work," Beth Galetti, Amazon senior vice president, human resources, said in a statement Wednesday. “We've created more jobs in the U.S. over the past decade than any other company – and we are continuing to hire people from all backgrounds and at all skill levels."

Galetti added that the company is mobilizing "more than 1,000 experienced recruiters and HR professionals to help job seekers across the country learn about opportunities at Amazon and elsewhere."

Those recruiters will be assigned to meet with 20,000 event attendees to offer one-on-one career advice, according to the event website. Amazon currently has 33,000 openings for jobs that include Amazon's smart home device, Alexa; Amazon Web Services (AWS); Operations Technology and Prime Video.

"Good Morning America" reported that the average salary for the 33,000 jobs sits at $150,000.

There are also "thousands" of "additional hourly roles in Amazon's Operations network to be announced soon," a blog post announcing the event states.

Amazon has more than 600,000 full- and part-time employees in 40 states and continues to expand its influence across the country, bringing hundreds of thousands of jobs to big cities and small towns alike.

During the company's Career Day event, potential hires "will learn about the tens of thousands of jobs available at Amazon" and its "industry-leading employee benefits," the blog post states.

Last year, 17,000 jobseekers attended Amazon's Career Day events in six cities across the U.S., and "more than 200,000 people applied for jobs in the week leading up to the event," according to the blog post. Amazon decided to host this year's event virtually to build on last year's Career Day success.

