Bezos tops Forbes 400 list for third straight year as wealth jumps 57% from last year

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has topped the Forbes 400 list for the third consecutive year.

Continue Reading Below

Bezos' fortune also surged 57% since last year, according to the magazine's 39th annual Forbes 400 report, which ranks the top 400 wealthiest individuals in the world.

JEFF BEZOS' EX-WIFE NOW WORLD'S RICHEST WOMAN

Billionaires who made the top 10 include:

1. Bezos (worth: $179 billion)

2. Microsoft founder Bill Gates (worth: $111 billion)

3. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg (worth: $86 billion)

4. Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffett (worth: $73.5 billion)

5. Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison (worth: $72 billion)

6. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer (worth: $69 billion)

7. Tesla founder Elon Musk (worth: $68 billion)

8. Google co-founder Larry Page (worth: $67.5 billion)

9. Google co-founder Sergey Brin (worth: $65.7 billion)

10. Walmart heiress Alice Walton (worth: $62.3 billion)

Bezos, 57, became the first American in history to reach a $200 billion net worth on Aug. 26 when Amazon's stock closed at $3.441.85 per share, though the price has retreated since then.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,149.84 -144.78 -4.39%

Amazon shares are up more than 78% year-to-date as the tech giant's market capitalization tops $1.5 trillion; the company accounts for more than a third of the U.S. e-commerce market. Apple became the first-ever U.S. company to reach $2 trillion in August.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bezos owns 54.5 million shares — or a 10.9% stake — of Amazon. He also owns a $7.2 billion stake in aerospace manufacturer Blue Origin, as well as $7.1 billion in other assets.

Americans became more reliant on Amazon, and e-commerce in general, to deliver household necessities purchased online as the coronavirus pandemic kept people home and out of physical stores.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS