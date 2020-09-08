Bezos tops Forbes 400 list for third straight year as wealth jumps 57% from last year
Amazon founder is followed by Gates, Zuckerberg and Buffett
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has topped the Forbes 400 list for the third consecutive year.
Bezos' fortune also surged 57% since last year, according to the magazine's 39th annual Forbes 400 report, which ranks the top 400 wealthiest individuals in the world.
Billionaires who made the top 10 include:
1. Bezos (worth: $179 billion)
2. Microsoft founder Bill Gates (worth: $111 billion)
3. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg (worth: $86 billion)
4. Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffett (worth: $73.5 billion)
5. Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison (worth: $72 billion)
6. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer (worth: $69 billion)
7. Tesla founder Elon Musk (worth: $68 billion)
8. Google co-founder Larry Page (worth: $67.5 billion)
9. Google co-founder Sergey Brin (worth: $65.7 billion)
10. Walmart heiress Alice Walton (worth: $62.3 billion)
Bezos, 57, became the first American in history to reach a $200 billion net worth on Aug. 26 when Amazon's stock closed at $3.441.85 per share, though the price has retreated since then.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM INC.
|3,149.84
|-144.78
|-4.39%
Amazon shares are up more than 78% year-to-date as the tech giant's market capitalization tops $1.5 trillion; the company accounts for more than a third of the U.S. e-commerce market. Apple became the first-ever U.S. company to reach $2 trillion in August.
Bezos owns 54.5 million shares — or a 10.9% stake — of Amazon. He also owns a $7.2 billion stake in aerospace manufacturer Blue Origin, as well as $7.1 billion in other assets.
Americans became more reliant on Amazon, and e-commerce in general, to deliver household necessities purchased online as the coronavirus pandemic kept people home and out of physical stores.