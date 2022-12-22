Expand / Collapse search
Alabama university blocks TikTok from network and devices

Growing cybersecurity concerns with the video-sharing app lead government agencies and now colleges to block TikTok

TikTok a new form of cybersecurity breach: Gov. Chris Sununu

An Alabama university blocked TikTok from its network on Dec. 13, as more and more government agencies and entities raise cybersecurity concerns about the video-sharing app.

Fox Station WNYW in New York City reported that a spokesperson from Auburn said the school began blocking access to TikTok on Dec. 13.

The TikTok app

In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is displayed on an Apple iPhone (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images / Getty Images)

While the app is not banned from being accessed on personal cellphones or computers, it is blocked if the connection to the network is on Auburn’s WiFi or if the device is owned by the university.

AS CONGRESS MOVES TO BAN TIKTOK FROM US GOVERNMENT DEVICES, FCC'S CARR WARNS OF ‘NIGHTMARE SCENARIO’ BY CHINA

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a ban of TikTok from any state-owned device or network on Dec. 12. In issuing the ban, Ivey joined several other states such as Texas, Maryland, South Dakota, Virginia and South Carolina, which restricted use of the app to some degree.

The federal government’s recently passed $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill also incudes language banning TikTok on government devices.

Photo illustration of China and TikTok

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at a symposium on securing a decisive victory in poverty alleviation (Ju Peng/Xinhuan via Getty Images / Fox News)

Legislation banning the video-sharing app on government devices unanimously passed the Senate last week. The legislation was introduced by Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Josh Hawley of Missouri – all Republicans.

TIKTOK BAN FOR GOV DEVICES INCLUDED IN MASSIVE OMNIBUS BILL

Critics fear the app is being used to spy on Americans and spread misinformation or propaganda.

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance LTD, is required under Chinese law to share its data with the Chinese Communist Party whenever requested.

