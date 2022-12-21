As Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices, FCC's Carr warns of 'nightmare scenario’ by China

As Congress moves to ban Chinese-owned TikTok from government devices, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr warned of national security concerns "unique" to the app.

"Hopefully by the end of this week, we'll have a determination that passed both houses of Congress, and hopefully signed by the president, that bans TikTok on all federal devices," Carr said in an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday. "I think that's a recognition that this app poses a very unique threat. This isn't a ban about all social media, it is unique to TikTok."

Carr began raising cyber and national security concerns over TikTok’s data information collection on users earlier this summer, and not until recently did Senate lawmakers unanimously agree to ban the social media app on federal work devices.

The measure, known as the No TikTok on Government Devices Act, now awaits House approval and prohibits use of the social media app on government-issued devices. It was pushed heavily by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who introduced it alongside Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

TIKTOK BAN FOR GOV DEVICES INCLUDED IN MASSIVE OMNIBUS BILL

The bill carves out "exceptions for law enforcement activities, national security interests and activities, and security researchers," while noting that for any use falling under those exceptions, government agencies must "develop and document risk mitigation actions for such use."

"This comes as up to 19 states have now taken action to ban TikTok from state devices and networks, as well," Carr said. "So I think the tide is moving out on TikTok, and it's doing so at an accelerating clip, and that's a very good thing."

Carr has claimed that TikTok, owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance, initiates various forms of "espionage" and "blackmail" by collecting users’ data to contribute towards an "artificial intelligence operation" aimed at maintaining "their authoritarian grip on power."

"All the data that's been flowing back to Beijing, everything from search and browsing history, potentially keystroke patterns, biometrics, including face prints and voiceprints, that can be used for foreign influence campaigns," Carr explained. "We also saw the nightmare scenario already. Back in Beijing, ByteDance officials were using TikTok to attempt, or were planning, to track the locations of specific Americans."

TikTok is in negotiations with the Treasury Department and its subsidiary Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) over the location doxxing allegations.

"I think we're really seeing here what should be the final nail in the coffin for the Biden administration's ongoing Treasury review," Carr said. "But since then, Politico reports that that negotiation has been put on pause as the Biden administration itself is now concerned about the national security concerns of allowing the app to continue to operate, and they're right."

The senior Republican argued that President Biden’s "soft-on-China" stance is "a very lively debate" among administration officials.

"CIA Director Burns has said that there's genuine concerns. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines has said parents should be concerned. FBI Director Chris Wray," Carr listed. "So I think what we're seeing is the national security officials are having a debate with the Biden administration right now, and I'm rooting for those national security officials to win this debate because nobody in this administration should want to own a deal with TikTok that results in ongoing malign conduct."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

TikTok slammed Congress and the Biden administration after the ban passed in the Senate omnibus bill.

"It is troubling that rather than encouraging the administration to conclude its national security review of TikTok, some members of Congress have decided to push for politically motivated bans that will do nothing to advance the national security of the United States," a TikTok spokesperson had said Friday.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.