Internet outage hits multiple companies

A widespread internet outage hit multiple companies Thursday afternoon and was resolved just before 1 p.m. EST.

Internet outage monitoring website DownDetector.com on Thursday showed connection failures impacting content delivery and cloud service company Akamai, which said the outage was not the result of a cyber attack.

Websites for Amazon, Google, Verizon, Delta, HBO Max, Airbnb, AT&T Fidelity, FedEx, UPS, Southwest Airlines, HomeDepot and others may have been impacted across the country and especially in major cities like New York City; Washington, D.C., and Chicago, according to DownDector.

Akamai told FOX Business it was experiencing a "service disruption" and later said it had "implemented a fix" for the issue just before 1 p.m.

"Based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations," a spokesperson said. "We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated."

Akami's system status page currently says, "All systems operational."

A spokesperson for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, which was impacted by the Akamai issue, said in a statement that it was "monitoring a global issue related to Akamai edge DNS that is impacting access to many internet resources, including Oracle cloud properties."

"Resources within the Oracle cloud are continuing to run and are not impacted by this event," the spokesperson said.

