Airbnb to send 100 best home cooks to Italy on a star-studded trip

Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb is launching a global search for 100 top home cooks and treating them to a trip to Italy to learn how to refine their recipes with teachers including David Chang and his mom.

The lucky chosen will travel to the University of Gastronomic Sciences in Pollenzo, Italy, for a week’s worth of workshops and tastings to take their food “to the next level.” Their recipe will also feature in Airbnb’s first cookbook.

Applications open Monday. Airbnb users who are 18 and a resident of one of 30 or so eligible countries can nominate their favorite home cooks and complete an essay. Applications close Dec. 23.

Winners will be selected by judges from representatives from Airbnb, the Slow Food organization and the University of Gastronomic Sciences.

