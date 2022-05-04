Airbnb to institute rules aimed at curbing summer parties

Airbnb said Wednesday that it would be instituting "strict anti-party measures" over the Memorial Day and July 4 holidays.

The company said similar initiatives had been piloted during Halloween and New Year's Eve of 2020.

It noted that it had introduced a new product aimed at trying to stop unauthorized parties – following the announcement of its global party ban – during the July 4 holiday in 2021.

AIRBNB ENDING COVID-RELATED REFUNDS

Airbnb wrote that its system had worked – blocking certain one-night reservation attempts and redirecting certain two-night reservation attempts for booking guests who do not have a history of positive reviews.

"Therefore, we’re building on this success and re-instituting these strict anti-party measures for the 4th of July 2022. And, for this year, we’re expanding this anti-party system to include Memorial Day weekend for the very first time," it said.

For patrons attempting to book reservations over both Memorial Day weekend and the July 4 weekend in the U.S., new criteria will be in place.

Those without a history of positive reviews will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings.

More "stringent" restrictions will be applied to certain two-night reservation attempts, including on certain local or last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ABNB AIRBNB INC. 155.33 +10.33 +7.12%

Guests attempting to make local reservations must affirmatively attest that they understand that Airbnb bans parties and if they break that rule, they may be subject to legal action.

"We do not take these measures lightly. Both Memorial Day and the 4th of July are meaningful weekends that allow our Hosts to facilitate all kinds of responsible travelers including families. This is why our anti-party system and policy allows exceptions on these bookings for those who have a history of positive reviews and have earned that trust through Airbnb. We also understand that the simple fact of not yet having reviews does not mean that a guest is trying to throw a party — this is a trade-off we are willing to make in the interest of trust and safety," Airbnb said.

The company noted it is working to raise awareness of its Neighborhood Support Line – functioning 24/7 – allowing neighbors to flag Airbnb in real-time if they spot a party in progress at a home that they believe is listed on Airbnb.

Airbnb said its safety team would work with law enforcement where appropriate and take action against the people responsible for the party.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"We will continue working with local law enforcement, neighbors and our community to try to stop unauthorized parties, and we look forward to sharing announcements along these lines in the coming months," it concluded.