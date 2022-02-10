Olympic partner Airbnb silent on Uyghur genocide, previously championed voting and Kenosha shooting victims

Lodging and accommodations rental service Airbnb is never afraid to speak up about injustice — unless it's China.

Airbnb has made political activism a cornerstone of their brand identity for years. The company – one of the first and most successful apps to match travelers with private accommodations around the world as an alternative to hotels – has publicly commented on political hot topics including the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, Black Lives Matter, voting rights and gay marriage.

"We stand with #BlackLivesMatter. We are donating a total of $500,000 to the @NAACP and the @Blklivesmatter Foundation in support of their fight for equality and justice, and we'll be matching employee donations to both groups.," the company announced in June 2020 .

"Because a world where we all belong takes all of us," Airbnb added.

Airbnb is now a major sponsor and partner for the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.

The U.S., under former President Trump's administration, designated China's treatment of the Uyghurs as an "act of genocide."

The following month, a legal opinion from a British court declared there was a "very credible case" that China was indeed carrying out a genocide. The Biden administration has maintained this designation since taking office.

Airbnb stood by its decision to sponsor the games. "Our unique nine-year partnership with the IOC is not a traditional sponsorship organized around individual Games, but rather, a long-term partnership organized around the economic empowerment of individual athletes, including providing housing to support their training and a grant program to help with travel needs," spokesman Christopher Nulty told FOX Business.

The company's continued participation in the Olympics at the same time Muslim Uyghurs are ethnically cleansed from the nation raises eyebrows, as it contrasts their boasting of social justice and human rights causes.

"Every vote is important. We continue to support equal access to the ballot box for all and oppose rules that would make it harder for all Americans to vote," Airbnb said in April 2021 after Georgia passed a series of voter reforms. "Going forward, we will continue to engage our community in these issues and use our platform to encourage everyone to make their voice heard in our elections."

Airbnb has also celebrated gay pride events in the U.S. — at one point in 2015 personally thanking the now-deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for her support of marriage equality.

Airbnb was extremely vocal about the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the murder of George Floyd. The company used the opportunity to preach a message of compassion, inclusion, and social awareness.

"We thank those standing for justice in Kenosha and beyond - and the NBA and WNBA players for leading. What happened is not right. Society has to change," the company wrote two days after Rittenhouse killed two rioters. Rittenhouse was ruled in court to have been acting in self-defense and was found not guilty on all counts.

There has still not been a statement from the company regarding the genocide of Uyghur Muslims.

Airbnb – and many other American corporations – were warned ahead of time that doing business in Xinjiang would be harmful to their image domestically.

"The Biden administration has already taken concrete measures, including imposing visa restrictions, Global Magnitsky Act and other financial sanctions, export controls, import restrictions, the release of a business advisory warning companies of the serious legal, reputational and customer risks they face by doing business in Xinjiang, and President Biden rallied the G7 to commit to ensure all global supply chains are free from the use of forced labor— including from Xinjiang," a White House official said.

The Coca-Cola Company also remains silent about China's genocide of Uyghur Muslims amid the company's involvement in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

While remaining silent on human rights abuses in China, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey openly criticized Georgia's election security law.

"This legislation is wrong and needs to be remedied, and we will continue to advocate for it both in private and now even more clearly in public," the executive previously said. In addition, Quincey released a strongly worded statement on behalf of the company, expressing "disappointment" at the failure of the bill.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.