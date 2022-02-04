Beijing Olympics: Coca-Cola quiet on Uyghur genocide after criticizing Georgia election law

The Coca-Cola Company continues to remain silent about China's genocide of Uyghur Muslims amid the company's involvement in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Coca-Cola's participation has been questioned by critics as China continues its ethnic cleansing of Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region.

"The Coca-Cola Company is focused on helping communities address their sustainability challenges, but we can’t do it alone," the company says on its website. "That is why we’ve formed key nonprofit partnerships with incredible organizations to progress sustainability initiatives such as women’s empowerment, water replenishment, sustainable packaging and climate action."

COCA-COLA ACCUSED OF HYPOCRISY OVER OLYMPICS SPONSORSHIP

The U.S., under former President Trump's administration, designated China's treatment of the Uyghurs as an "act of genocide" last year. The following month, a legal opinion from a British court declared there was a "very credible case" that China was indeed carrying out a genocide. The Biden administration has maintained this designation since taking office.

FOX Business reached out to Coca-Cola's press office multiple times but received no response.

While remaining silent on human rights abuses in China, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey openly criticized Georgia's election security law.

"This legislation is wrong and needs to be remedied, and we will continue to advocate for it both in private and now even more clearly in public," the executive previously said. In addition, Quincey released a strongly worded statement on behalf of the company, expressing "disappointment" at the failure of the bill.

"We want to be crystal clear and state unambiguously that we are disappointed in the outcome of the Georgia voting legislation," Quincey wrote. "Throughout Georgia’s legislative session we provided feedback to members of both legislative chambers and political parties, opposing measures in the bills that would diminish or deter access to voting. "

Critics have spoken out.

"Look no further than the list of primary sponsors for the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be held in Beijing. About half are U.S. companies," former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said in an op-ed in July. "Many of them, like Coca-Cola , have spent the past year talking about ‘racial equity’ and criticizing common-sense voting rights bills like the one in Georgia. Yet these companies have no problem ponying up $100 million or more for an event that will glorify one of the most tyrannical countries on earth."

'WOKE' CORPORATIONS HIT FOR 'BOWING TO CHINA WHILE SNUBBING AMERICA' AS THEY IGNORE CHINESE UYGHUR GENOCIDE

Coca-Cola, while frequently dodging mention of China, still displays its Olympic partnership with pride.

"Starting with the 1928 Olympic Games in Amsterdam, Coca-Cola has partnered on every event since, helping to bring the Olympic spirit to athletes, officials and fans around the world," the company boasts on its partners page.

"Coca-Cola has been a founding partner of Special Olympics since 1968. Through its consistent and global support of Special Olympics, Coca-Cola has fostered acceptance and inclusion for millions of athletes and helped create a positive legacy.​"

In 1936, Coca-Cola sponsored the Olympics held in Nazi Germany. The company held a tight grip on catering soft drinks at the event.

The White House previously told Fox News Digital that President Biden has "been clear about his views" on "China carrying out genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang"

"The Biden Administration has already taken concrete measures, including imposing visa restrictions, Global Magnitsky Act and other financial sanctions, export controls, import restrictions, the release of a business advisory warning companies of the serious legal, reputational and customer risks they face by doing business in Xinjiang, and President Biden rallied the G7 to commit to ensure all global supply chains are free from the use of forced labor— including from Xinjiang," a White House official said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Recently, Chamath Palihapitiya, part owner of the Golden State Warriors of the NBA, received backlash after claiming that "nobody cares about" the ongoing genocide of Uyghur Muslims in China .

"Let’s be honest: Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs, OK?" Palihapitiya said on a podcast. "You bring it up because you care, and I think that it’s nice that you care. The rest of us don’t care," Palihapitiya said about the ongoing genocide that has included the use of forced sterilization, beatings and torture.