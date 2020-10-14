Google censorship is 'naked and brazen': Sen. Ted Cruz

Google and other big tech companies are trying to meddle in the 2020 election and flip the Senate for Democrats, Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday.

"Big Tech has gotten really bad with censorship, manipulation, open political bias," Cruz told FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo, adding that "Google is by far the worst. Google is naked and brazen."

Cruz, chairman of the Subcommittee on The Constitution, has repeatedly blasted Big Tech for targeting conservatives, calling it a threat to free speech in the country.

He cited Google whistleblower Dr. Robert Epstein, who testified before Congress that the search engine meddled in the 2016 presidential election on behalf of Hillary Clinton. Epstein found that Google had shifted 2.4 million votes over to Clinton in 2016 and predicts Google could shift as many as 10 million votes in 2020 if it continued what it did in 2016.

"I think that's what Google is doing," Cruz said. "They are furious that they allowed Trump to win four years ago, and big tech is trying to silence any voice of dissent."

Cruz went on to say that he is leading the fight to hold Google and other big tech companies accountable, as is calling on the Trump administration to use anti-trust laws to go after them.

"Big Tech is a monopoly. I think they've brazenly violated the anti-trust laws," Cruz said. "It is dangerous. It is the biggest threat to free speech in the country."

