Zach Wilson gifts New Jersey waitress' son Jets tickets on Christmas

New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson may have given one mother and her son one of the best Christmas gifts ever.

Wilson’s mother, Lisa, wrote on her Instagram on Tuesday about how she and her family went to the East Coast to visit her son. She said when the Wilson family met the quarterback on Christmas Day, they all decided to hit up Ritz Diner in Livingston, New Jersey.

Kensia Thelusma was their waitress at the diner, Lisa Wilson told her followers, and she spoke about how her son was a big Jets fan and she was trying to get Jets tickets for him but work had become overwhelming. Lisa Wilson said her son got on his phone and helped make Thelusma’s Christmas extra special.

"We made our way to the @ritzdiner. One would assume, working on Christmas morning would not be ideal. But @kensia_thelusma, our waitress, didn’t let it ruin her day," Lisa Wilson wrote. "She told us her son was a big Jets fan and asked if she could FaceTime him. She had mentioned that she had wanted to get her son tickets to a Jets game, but she had just been working to much.

"Then I saw Zach pick up his phone and start texting. I knew exactly what he was doing, he was transferring our extra family tickets. He said mom, don’t record anything. I don’t do this for people to see. I just want her to be happy, that makes me happy. I actually didn’t record it. His sister did. Rewatching it made my heart so happy, I knew it would make other people happy too. So I decided to share it anyway. Seeing someone so happy on Christmas morning, trumped opening gifts at home by a mile.

"Watching my grown children, making selfless decisions, to make other people happy, was the best Christmas gift a mother could ever receive. True happiness is not wrapped and placed under a tree. It is most often found when we slow down and inhale all the beautiful moments life has to offer."

A video posted on Lisa Wilson’s Instagram showed the waitress’ son in shock as Zach Wilson and his family ate breakfast.

Thelusma appeared to be overwhelmed with joy when Wilson gave her the tickets.

To make things even better, Thelusma’s son was treated to a rare Jets victory. New York beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-21. Wilson ran for a 52-yard touchdown as the team moved to 4-11 on the season.