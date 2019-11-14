Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

MLB

National League Cy Young voting miscalculation costs ace pitcher thousands

How Max Scherzer struck out on taking home more money

By FOXBusiness
close
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred talks about how sports betting has evolved. video

MLB Commissioner: Sports betting is a great opportunity to drive fan engagement

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred talks about how sports betting has evolved.

An error in National League Cy Young Award voting totals cost Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer thousands of dollars as New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom came away with the hardware.

Continue Reading Below

The initial votes tallied by the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) saw deGrom receive 29 first-place votes and one second-place vote. But the votes around him weren’t the issue.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

True Blue LA’s Eric Stephen noted there was a discrepancy surrounding Scherzer’s total. BBWAA initially listed Scherzer tied for second place in the voting with Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu. Scherzer would have received a $250,000 bonus for finishing in second place, according to his contract.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer waves to fans before a parade to celebrate the team's World Series baseball championship over the Houston Astros, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

However, the BBWAA miscalculated. Ryu received 10 second-place votes, not six. Meanwhile, Stephen Strasburg received six second-place votes, and not 10.

ROBOT UMPIRES: MLB'S TRIAL RUN SET TO HIT MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL STADIUMS IN 2020

The totals were corrected making Ryu the sole second-place finisher and Scherzer in third. St. Louis Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty finished in fourth and Strasburg in fifth.

But because Scherzer finished in third place, he is now set to receive a $150,000 bonus instead of a $250,000.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

In broader terms, the bonus is really minuscule to what Scherzer is set to receive from 2019 to 2021 -- $35 million each year.