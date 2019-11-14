National League Cy Young voting miscalculation costs ace pitcher thousands

An error in National League Cy Young Award voting totals cost Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer thousands of dollars as New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom came away with the hardware.

The initial votes tallied by the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) saw deGrom receive 29 first-place votes and one second-place vote. But the votes around him weren’t the issue.

True Blue LA’s Eric Stephen noted there was a discrepancy surrounding Scherzer’s total. BBWAA initially listed Scherzer tied for second place in the voting with Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu. Scherzer would have received a $250,000 bonus for finishing in second place, according to his contract.

However, the BBWAA miscalculated. Ryu received 10 second-place votes, not six. Meanwhile, Stephen Strasburg received six second-place votes, and not 10.

The totals were corrected making Ryu the sole second-place finisher and Scherzer in third. St. Louis Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty finished in fourth and Strasburg in fifth.

But because Scherzer finished in third place, he is now set to receive a $150,000 bonus instead of a $250,000.

In broader terms, the bonus is really minuscule to what Scherzer is set to receive from 2019 to 2021 -- $35 million each year.