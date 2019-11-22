New York Yankees look to recoup some of Jacoby Ellsbury's $26 million he's owed: report

The New York Yankees still owe free-agent outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury more than $26 million even after they cut him earlier this week, but the team is reportedly looking to lessen the blow.

The Yankees filed a grievance to recoup some of the money they owe him because Ellsbury apparently used an outside facility to rehab from his countless injuries that have kept him out for the last two seasons, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Ellsbury signed a seven-year, $153 million deal after the 2013 season. However, numerous injuries sidelined him during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. His deal included a buyout option for 2021. From 2014 to 2017, Ellsbury appeared in 520 games.

He hit .264 with a .716 OPS, 39 home runs and 198 RBI. He did not appear in a single game for the Yankees in 2018 or 2019. He earned $21.1 million in both of those seasons.

Ellsbury injured an oblique muscle on his right side in 2018 during spring training. He then developed a bad back and needed surgery on Aug. 6 to repair a torn labrum in his left hip. He experienced plantar fasciitis in his right foot during rehab before spring training this year.

New York owes Ellsbury $21.1 million for the 2020 season plus the $5 million buyout of a $21 million team option for 2021. Overall, Ellsbury is owed more than $26 million even if he doesn't play a single game for any other team come 2020.