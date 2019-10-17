Yankees wound up over Astros whistling in dugout: report

Whistling and other noises allegedly coming from the Houston Astros dugout during the American League Championships Series against the New York Yankees are reportedly angering the boys in pinstripes.

Continue Reading Below

A person familiar with the incident told the New York Post on Wednesday that Yankees coach were not happy with the whistling they heard in Game 1 of the series and they suspect that it is part of the Astros’ plan to try and steal signs from the opposing team.

A separate person with one of the Astros’ division rivals told the newspaper that the whistling is a way for the team to let everyone know they stole a sign at Minute Maid Park.

“I don’t think it’s any secret they do it,” the person told the Post. “They bang pipes. We have heard they have cameras around the park and that some way of communicating originates from their bullpen. Just look at their home record.”

Houston boasts a 60-21 record at home and 47-34 on the road. The Astros lost two road playoff games against the Tampa Bay Rays and picked up a victory in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday against the Yankees.

CLICK TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Masahiro Tanaka and catcher Gary Sanchez were seen changing up their signs during the first game of the series against the Astros. New York came away with a 7-0 victory.

“We knew about it,” Tanaka told the newspaper through an interpreter Sunday before Game 2. “They’re really good at picking things up. And on top of that, they play at a really high level.”

New York gets two more home games against Houston in the series – Thursday and Friday. The team might not have to go back to Minute Maid Park if they drop both of them.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE