Xander Schauffele wins 2024 Open Championship: How much does he take home?

Xander Schauffele held off Justin Rose and Billy Horschel to win the Open Championship for the first time in his career, and it’s the second major victory in three months.

Schauffele finished with a final round 65 at Royal Troon Golf Course and was 9-under par for the tournament. He was two strokes ahead of Rose and Horschel, three strokes up on Thriston Lawrence and four up on Russell Henley.

He will also leave Scotland with a bigger bank account than when he came to Great Britain.

Schauffele earned $3.1 million for the victory. He already took home a $3.3 million payday for his win at the PGA Championship earlier this year.

"It’s a dream come true to win two majors in one year," Schauffele said. "It took me forever just to win one, and to have two now is something else."

"I think winning the first one helped me a lot today on the back nine," he added. "I had some feeling of calmness come through. It was very helpful on what has been one of the hardest back nines I’ve ever played in a tournament."

Rose and Horschel also earned more than $1 million for their second-place finishes. They earned $1,443,500.

It’s all building up toward the 2024 Paris Olympics for Schauffele. He won a gold medal in 2021 in the Tokyo Olympics and is joining a team that consists of Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa.

The men’s golf event is Aug. 1-4.