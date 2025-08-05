Augusta National's six-figure Masters hospitality packages offer private estates, chefs, tee times, and more

Augusta's historic golf course will offer some unique premium experiences when next year's Masters Tournament tees off.

The latest "Official Masters Hospitality" brochure, obtained by the Sports Business Journal, detailed a new hospitality program that is poised to elevate Augusta National Golf Club's premium offerings for guests.

The package included a "host home" and a "sleeper home," according to the brochure.

The palatial estate accommodations could reach $100,000, depending on the selected home for the week of the prestigious tournament. Those who purchase the package will also have access to private transportation costing up to $15,000. The VIP guests will be able to pick between an SUV or a sprinter van to get to and from the golf course.

But, that's not all. The two luxurious homes will offer tee times at nearby golf courses. The "Full Scale, Private Home Program" promises to provide gourmet food prepared by chefs, daily housekeeping, pantry re-stocking, and full-time staff.

The fee for that staff member's services will cost an estimated $13,000. The catering costs just over $23,500.

The 20% service fee alone will result in a four-figure charge.

The packages are set up for eight guests.

This new program is expected to give Augusta National attendees even more hospitality options. At past Masters, high-end patrons who wanted to take in the action from the fifth fairway have been able to partake in the offerings at "Berckmans Place." Elsewhere, "Map and Flag" offered even more possibilities.