WWE snaps back into a Slim Jim with rekindled partnership ahead of SummerSlam

WWE announced on Thursday a new partnership with Slim Jim in a deal that will see the company’s branding across some of the company’s top upcoming premium live events, including SummerSlam.

Slim Jim will be the presenting partner of a battle royal at SummerSlam on Saturday. Fan favorite LA Knight, Sheamus, Tommaso Ciampa, Shinsuke Nakamura, Otis and Chad Gable are set to participate. WWE said Slim Jim will be activated for Survivor Series, Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40.

WWE said it's the "largest sponsorship deal" in its history.

"Alongside our partners at Slim Jim and Conagra Brands, WWE is excited to renew one of the most memorable collaborations in sports entertainment history and there’s no better way to kick off the partnership than a 20-man Battle Royal at SummerSlam," Craig Stimmel, WWE senior vice president and head of global sales and partnerships, said in a news release.

"Macho Man" Randy Savage was featured in the iconic "Snap into a Slim Jim" commercials with his red and yellow costume about 30 years ago.

Spencer Fivelson, the vice president and general manager of snacks at Conagra Brands, said rekindling the partnership made sense.

"Slim Jim has always been about crushing boredom and doing the unexpected, which is also the cornerstone of WWE and their memorable lineup of bold, in-your-face Superstars," he said. "We’re thrilled to be back in the ring with WWE to build on our shared history and celebrate the savage energy of today’s WWE Superstars."

The battle royal is just one of the eight matches set to take place at SummerSlam. This year’s event will be hosted at Ford Field in Detroit.

The event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday and can be seen on Peacock.