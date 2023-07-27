WWE's Seth Rollins talks maintaining fitness level on road as he teams up with C4 to help launch new product

WWE superstar Seth Rollins is a man of many firsts.

Rollins was the first pro wrestler in the company to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania, he was the first to hold the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship and he is the first and only wrestler so far to have won the NXT Championship, the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

He is also one of the first wrestlers who tag-teamed with C4 as part of the fitness brand’s collaboration with WWE. Rollins, Bianca Belair and the Street Profits tag-team of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are among the brand ambassadors.

On Thursday, WWE and C4 unveiled co-branded products. Two C4 Ultimate Energy drinks in Berry Powerbomb and Ruthless Raspberry flavors as well as three C4 Ultimate Pre Workout Powers in Pomegranate Piledriver, Nectarine Guava Knockout and Bare Knuckle Blood Orange. They are a GNC exclusive.

Rollins told Fox Business in a recent interview the partnership with C4 made sense.

"Fitness is my game, man. It’s a part of all of our games here in WWE," he said. "You got to be in shape to do what we do. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it. But for me, fitness is a huge part of my life – I love it, I live it. The gym is kind of like my safe space. And C4 is a huge purveyor of fitness.

"Obviously, pre-workout is a big part of the game, and they specialize in pre-workout. So, it seemed like, well, a match made in heaven to be honest. It’s a really cool partnership, and I’m excited to be a part of the C4 fam."

Rollins and his professional wrestling colleagues are on the road for nearly the entire calendar year and then some with very few breaks in between.

Staying in shape is one of the toughest things for Rollins to do.

"It’s kind of one of those things where we’re working three or four days a week sometimes, but I got to train four or five days a week. You got to mix it and fit it in where you can," he told FOX Business.

"On top of that, I’ve got a little baby girl. Sometimes, you got a dad workout. You gotta work out around when she’s playing or sleeping or whatever but you got to get the job done. Like I said, it’s one of those things that when I’m able to work out, it feels like it puts me in the zone for the rest of the day. Now, I’m good. Like I feel everything else is just easy. It’s like butter. I gotta get that workout in, body feels loose, the mind feels right. I’m addicted to the fitness man."

In WWE, Rollins is in the middle of a storyline feud with Finn Balor. The two "Monday Night Raw" competitors are set to meet again for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

SummerSlam, the company’s premier premium live event of the summer, will take place on Aug. 5 in Detroit.