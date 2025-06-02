WWE, Slim Jim renew partnership with new components ahead of major events

Slim Jim will become a ring sponsor on "Monday Night Raw" as WWE announced the renewal of their partnership on Monday.

WWE and Slim Jim reunited in 2023 and featured advertisements with wrestling superstars LA Knight and Bianca Belair. Knight even drove the Slim Jim car after he won the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam in 2023. Slim Jim became the official meat snack of WWE at the time.

The partnership between the two companies now grows to feature an ad in the ring on "Monday Night Raw," which is streamed on Netflix each week. WWE said in a press release that it "will introduce a first-of-its-kind integration which will see Slim Jim branding on all folding tables used across tentpole programming such as ‘Raw,’ ‘SmackDown,’ NXT and WWE Premium Live Events."

"We are thrilled to extend our successful partnership with WWE, which has brought immense excitement and engagement to our fans," Ashley Spade, vice president and general manager of snacks at Conagra Brands, said in a news release. "Extending our partnership during ‘Monday Night Raw' will give us even more opportunities to create unique and memorable experiences that tap into the rich history and energy of both Slim Jim and WWE."

"Macho Man" Randy Savage, with his red and yellow costume, was featured in the iconic "Snap into a Slim Jim" commercials about 30 years ago.

"Over the past two years, WWE and Slim Jim have renewed one of the most memorable collaborations in sports entertainment history and we will expand on that momentum as the partnership continues in the coming years," Grant Norris-Jones, the executive vice president and head of global partnerships of TKO, said in a news release.

The announcement comes ahead of two major premium live events coming up for the company.

WWE World’s Collide will take place on Saturday afternoon featuring superstars from the WWE and AAA rosters. It’s one of the first major events for AAA since WWE acquired the promotion ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Later, WWE Money in the Bank will occur and crown contenders for the WWE men’s and women’s championships.