WWE partners with Maybelline New York ahead of historic premium live event

WWE has a growing list of partners

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque talks the acquisition of Mexican wrestling company AAA after WrestleMania 41 Night 1. video

WWE's Paul Levesque on company's newest acquisition

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque talks the acquisition of Mexican wrestling company AAA after WrestleMania 41 Night 1.

WWE announced a new partnership on Thursday, days before the company hosts NXT Great American Bash, "Saturday Night’s Main Event" and Evolution 2.

The pro wrestling giant is getting into the cosmetics space with Maybelline New York. It’s the first time WWE will have an official cosmetics partner. Maybelline will also be the presenting partner for Evolution – the all-female premium live event set for Sunday night.

Maybelline New York set up

Maybelline at the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Gold House / Getty Images)

"WWE is excited to collaborate with Maybelline, a partner that not only leads the beauty industry but also shares our vision for highlighting amazing individuals across the roster," TKO Senior Vice President Brit Santypal said in a news release.

Maybelline President Amy Whang added that she was "proud" to have the "opportunity to put our products to the ultimate test."

Drew McIntyre at Money in the Bank

Drew McIntyre enters the ring during Money in the Bank at Scotiabank Arena on July 6, 2024 in Toronto. (WWE/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"As the presenting sponsor of Evolution, we’re not just showing up in the ring; we’re supporting a global community that inspires confidence and self-expression, both in and out of the spotlight," Whang added.

WWE said Maybelline will have center ring branding for the Evolution event along with a custom vignette and social media integrations.

Evolution is set for Sunday night and will feature superstars from the women's division only. It's the second time WWE women will have their own event.

The company has been on a tear with partnership sponsorships since the TKO merger.

A WWE logo is shown on a screen

A WWE logo is shown on a screen. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Recently, the company expanded its partnership with Slim Jim. The company has its branding on tables that are placed underneath the ring and used for added damage in some matches.